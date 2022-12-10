“I honestly do not know how to cook” — Dj Cuppy reveals to fiancé after losing yam and egg cooking contest (Video)

Dj Cuppy, the daughter of a famous billionaire, admits to having poor cooking skills after losing a yam and egg cooking competition.

The recently engaged disc jockey competed against a chef in a cooking competition judged by Femi Otedola’s wife, Nana.

Dj Cuppy, on the other hand, lost the round, after which she admitted to having a terrible kitchen skills and warned her fiance of what to expect.

“Got totally roasted by @chunkz in a cook-off battle judged by my mum. I honestly do not know how to cook. How can I lose a whole yam and egg cook-off. Ryan Taylor you better pray that I never ever cook for you at home,” she wrote.

See her post below:



Watch the video below: