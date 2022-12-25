Don Jazzy splashes money on elephant masterpiece for Christmas

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Deborah Ngere

Mavin boss, Don Jazzy spent millions  on a pricey elephant sculpture for Christmas.

The CEO of Mavins disclosed on Instagram that he gave himself an elephant for Christmas.

“Bought myself an elephant for Christmas. Shout out to @bakareshariff for building this masterpiece for me. Merry Xmas guys. Now who wants to take a pic”.

Don Jazzy seems not to be the only super star spoiling himself this Christmas as Singer, Harrysong acquired two rides for Xmas.

The singer displayed his new whips, the Infinity and Escalade, which he bought for himself as an early Christmas present, on his Instagram page.

The “Chi chon thing” singer boasted that he fully paid for the new whips as he posed with his new children and tagged the new cars.

