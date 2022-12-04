Drama as DJ plays ‘I’m the next’ at burial party (Video)

At a burial gathering, a disc jockey elicited extreme reactions from attendees by playing a song that translates as “I’m the next.”

A video circulating on social media shows a DJ unintentionally playing a song by Qdot Emi Lokan (I’m the next) at a burial party.

Two guests approached the DJ to question him about playing such a song at a memorial service for a loved one.

It only took a second for the disc jockey to realize the song he was playing had an unintended meaning for the guests.

