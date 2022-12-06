TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Family members in tears as they send off daughter to work as…

“Mad woman” — Nkechi Blessing’s ex ridicules her…

Man dumps wife on their way back from church after wedding…

Drama as married woman catches husband with his side chick (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A married Nigerian woman recently caught her cheating husband at a location with his mistress.

In the video, the angry lady pounced on the both of them and almost fought the lady for having a thing with her husband.

This stirred mixed reactions from netizens as many blamed her ungroomed appearance as the reason for her husband cheating. Others claimed that men will always cheat even if she was all dolled up like singer Beyonce.

READ ALSO

Married man invites mistress to his home only for her to…

My Husband Brought A Prophetess At Home To Pray For Us But…

@ratty_231 said, “I can never fight no body I just walk away I swear I can’t embarrass my self because of a Man 😂.”

@tabbie.thabi said, “I hear you all but this guy is very much disrespectful.. look at how he picks that jacket and put it on her girlfriend infront of his wife😏😏.”

@simplymi44 said, “It doesn’t matter how you dress you could be Beyoncé and your man will still cheat it’s not the wife’s fault it’s his fault.”

@wasuk01 said, “and maybe the husband even doesn’t give her enough money for clothes.”

@annasich0 said, “me dont understand why she is fighting the other woman rather fight the your hu give him claps.”

Watch video below;

@callyt3

#SAMA28 #WozaNeGame #fyp

♬ original sound – Lebo

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Family members in tears as they send off daughter to work as house help (Video)

“Mad woman” — Nkechi Blessing’s ex ridicules her after twerking for…

Man dumps wife on their way back from church after wedding (Video)

Why I twerked for Ooni of Ife — Nkechi Blessing clears the air

“I was born a prophet” – Cynthia Morgan opens up weeks after giving…

Video of BBNaija’s Daniella and her albino twin brother stirs reactions

“This is my reality; I’m now a black single mother singing and dancing in…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Drama as married woman catches husband with his side chick (Video)

“Stop demonizing CS” – Doctor advises as lady loses womb, baby after refusing to…

Reactions as grandma ties grandaughter with rope while taking a stroll (Video)

Gbenro Ajibade rants as runs girl tries to trap him into marriage after…

Naysayers react to Jada Pollock’s recent tweet

Abroad-based Nigerian shares hilarious experience with Caucasian boss who was…

Fans react as Skiibii acquires Maybach weeks after his ex, Dorcas declared him…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More