TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“So he was cheating on his wife, who suffered with him” Reactions…

“Hanks Anuku’s roaming the streets of Asaba looking…

DJ Cuppy reacts amidst speculations trailing Ryan Taylor’s…

Drama looms as Singer B-Red queries Sina Rambo’s wife, Korth

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Singer, B red has weighed in on the on going marriage saga between his brother and his wife.

As previously reported by THEINFONG, Korth revealed that her marriage to Sina Rambo is over.

Taking to her Instagram stories she shared some dirty secret of how badly she have been treated by the Adeleke’s.

READ ALSO

“Too good for nonsense” – Sina Rambo’s…

Davido, B-red, Isreal, others mount motorcycles as Ademola…

She blamed Davido’s cousin and his sister for the dented door and her wrist injury, respectively, while posting a video of a damaged door.

Reacting to this, he took to his Instagram story to question why a person would be angry that someone is rich and comes from a wealthy family.

“How can you be angry that someone is rich and comes from a wealthy family? (It doesn’t not make sense)”.

See post below;

Recall that she went further to leak a chat between herself and her sister in-law who told her to stay away from her brother at the same time calling her names.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“So he was cheating on his wife, who suffered with him” Reactions as Paul Okoye…

“Hanks Anuku’s roaming the streets of Asaba looking helpless”…

DJ Cuppy reacts amidst speculations trailing Ryan Taylor’s romance with UK…

DJ Cuppy’s fiance, Ryan Taylor allegedly involved with another woman weeks…

Jubilation as man buys his mother and wife a car each (Video)

Lady’s wig catches fire while dancing with birthday cake (Video)

Hot-tempered man assaults girlfriend moments after she caught him in a hotel…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

The money is small – Pretty lady refuses to visit man who sent her N500k…

Drama looms as Singer B-Red queries Sina Rambo’s wife, Korth

“Too good for nonsense” – Sina Rambo’s wife, Korth leaks…

“He dropped all my things in the hospital without a penny” –…

Audience scream as plus-size corper shows off dance moves during competition…

“The marriage is OVER” – Sina Rambo’s wife, Korth reveals,…

“He can’t provide financially for the family” – Sina Rambo’s wife, Korth…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More