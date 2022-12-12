“The marriage is OVER” – Sina Rambo’s wife, Korth reveals, shares shocking details of domestic violence

The son of the Governor of Osun State, Sina Adeleke, is called out by his wife, Korth, who accused him and his sister of domestic violence.

Taking to her Instagram stories she shared some dirty secret of how badly she have been treated by the Adeleke’s.

She blamed Davido’s cousin and his sister for the dented door and her wrist injury, respectively, while posting a video of a damaged door.

Additionally, Korth revealed a chat conversation between her and Sina Adeleke in which he accused her of having extramarital affairs and made unprinted remarks about her.

THEINFONG recalls that Davido’s cousin, Sina Rambo Adeleke, tied the knots with the love of his life at the court registery in Lagos state on October 26th, 2021.