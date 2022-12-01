TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“What Sammie Okposo told me about his wife before he…

Deceased final year student allegedly wakes up at the mortuary…

What almost ruined my wedding – Rita Dominic opens up

Emotional moment Rita Dominic and Kate Henshaw broke down in tears at her wedding (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A video which surfaced online captures the tear-jerking moment veteran actresses, Rita Dominic and Kate Henshaw became overtly emotional during the former’s wedding.

It would be recalled that Rita Dominic wed her husband, Fidelis Anosike in a grand wedding which held in England.

The event which made headlines were graced my A-list actors such as Kate Henshaw, Chioma Akpotha among many others.

READ ALSO

“Set standard so high and build yourself to match what…

What almost ruined my wedding – Rita Dominic opens up

A recent emotional video shows the moment Rita while being prepped up for her wedding broke down in silent tears of gratitude while her chief bridesmaid, Michelle Dede tried comforting her.

Kate Henshaw was at same the time breathing in and out in rapid succession so as not to also break down in tears herself.

Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“What Sammie Okposo told me about his wife before he died” –…

Deceased final year student allegedly wakes up at the mortuary (Details)

What almost ruined my wedding – Rita Dominic opens up

“Chairman wan open zip o” – Impatient groom attempts to…

“You look so cute” – Lady approaches man in the presence of…

“All I See Is Love” – Nigerians gush over loved up video of Davido and…

“Jonathan e no go better for you” – Little girl in tears as…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Emotional moment Rita Dominic and Kate Henshaw broke down in tears at her…

“If we’re dating and you don’t ask me for money, I’ll…

“It’s been a year since the demise of my son and the body is still…

“Where are your parents?” – Netizens react as young lovers…

Skitmaker Kiekie shares beautiful moments from her gender reveal party (Video)

How Can You Build An Impressive Skin Care Routine Using THC Oil?

“God you are too much” – BBNaija star, Phyna gets excited as she jets off to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More