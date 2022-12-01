Emotional moment Rita Dominic and Kate Henshaw broke down in tears at her wedding (Video)

A video which surfaced online captures the tear-jerking moment veteran actresses, Rita Dominic and Kate Henshaw became overtly emotional during the former’s wedding.

It would be recalled that Rita Dominic wed her husband, Fidelis Anosike in a grand wedding which held in England.

The event which made headlines were graced my A-list actors such as Kate Henshaw, Chioma Akpotha among many others.

A recent emotional video shows the moment Rita while being prepped up for her wedding broke down in silent tears of gratitude while her chief bridesmaid, Michelle Dede tried comforting her.

Kate Henshaw was at same the time breathing in and out in rapid succession so as not to also break down in tears herself.

Watch the video below;