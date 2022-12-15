“Finally off the market forever” — Empress Njamah ecstatic as she gets engaged (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Seasoned Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah has gotten engaged.

The movie star announced the good news via her verified Instagram page on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

Empress shared a video of her happily showing off her engagement ring in a throwback video that was recorded on August 18th, which happens to be the day she got engaged.

She captioned the post; ”Finally off the market.”

Friends, colleagues and fans flooded her comment section to congratulate her.

maryremmynjoku; Congratulations 💃 💃 💃 💃

yomicasual; Hello guys, I just received an info now that someone hacked this account. Please be careful what you send to the person handling this account for now. 🙏🏾

gleeoflife; Congratulations mama😍

kennethokolie; Congratulations dear🤗

askdamz; 😍😍😍😍😍😍 what the Lord has done for you shall be permanent.

officialngoziezeonu; Congratulations dear

