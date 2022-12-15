“Finally off the market forever” — Empress Njamah ecstatic as she gets engaged (Video)

Seasoned Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah has gotten engaged.

The movie star announced the good news via her verified Instagram page on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

Empress shared a video of her happily showing off her engagement ring in a throwback video that was recorded on August 18th, which happens to be the day she got engaged.

She captioned the post; ”Finally off the market.”

See her post:

Friends, colleagues and fans flooded her comment section to congratulate her.

maryremmynjoku; Congratulations 💃 💃 💃 💃

yomicasual; Hello guys, I just received an info now that someone hacked this account. Please be careful what you send to the person handling this account for now. 🙏🏾

gleeoflife; Congratulations mama😍

kennethokolie; Congratulations dear🤗

askdamz; 😍😍😍😍😍😍 what the Lord has done for you shall be permanent.

officialngoziezeonu; Congratulations dear