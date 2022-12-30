“Forget feminism, I’m tired of waking up each morning unmarried” – Lady cries out (Video)

A Nigerian lady has lamented on how she feels about being single and unmarried as she wakes up everyday to the reality of life.

The lady who goes by the name Chris Amrah on TikTok took to the video-sharing platform to lament after she woke up in a new month still unmarried.

According to Chris Amrah, she’s heard various things about marriage – its good and bad sides – but she still wants to experience what it feels like to be married, to submit to her partner.

She said that a sense of fulfilment for a woman comes when she’s in her husband’s house and women should forget about feminism.

“I honestly do not want to die without experiencing what marriage life feels like…Not married, Is this something I should be scared of,” she lamented.

