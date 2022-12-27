Man left speechless after spotting TikTok big girl buying okirika clothes (Video)

A Nigerian man was shocked to witness Simply Ciana, a well-known TikTok user, purchasing fairly worn clothing.

He recorded the huge girl, who has over a million followers, along with a few other women, haggling over clothing in a public place.

The man requested followers to identify Ciana and a companion they saw browsing at the stuff they wanted to buy in the video.

By tagging the TikTok star’s account, he made it easier for internet fans to understand to whom he was alluding.

Watch the video below:

The man got harsh criticism for interfering in another person’s affairs, with many internet users opining that there is nothing wrong with her decision to visit a market.

ademolaomowilliams; That’s not okrika Nigga ,it’s called max pro nd we hav lots of girls buying it

steve_household_equipment; That means the dey my followers go see me for keke or bus them go record me oooo. Abeg abeg bless me with car ooo

mo_organics; Abeg buy and wear your okrika with pride. As if you’re the one finding her lifestyle. Rubbish

_emperor_moore; So she no fit go out again go buy anything she like ? This blog get wahala na wahala be your name self 😂

za_za_zamani; As she b Tiktoker now make she no go market again ? Una just dey senseless anyhow