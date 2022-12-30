TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Moment curvy lady stopped Ruger from grabbing her while dancing…

Groom dumps bride on wedding day after finding out she visited…

“Losing you has felt like a grief” – Alex Ekubo’s ex…

Groom and bride beam happily as they arrive at wedding reception in convoy of Keke Napeps (Photos)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A groom and his wife-to-be drew attention when they arrived at their wedding reception in a tricycle popularly known as Keke Napep.

The man identified Odo Nnamdi Emmanuel, leader of Enugu State Legislative Assembly and youth leader of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo Enugu State Chapter, shared the images of their unorthodox arrival online.

It was learned that the couple got married on the 29th of December, 2023.

READ ALSO

Excited bride leaks her chat as she weds man 7 months after…

Breakfast at its peak – Nigerian bride fails to show…

Photos captures the happy couple in a Keke Napep while being trailed behind by other tricycles which were equally adorned with bouquets and other decorative materials.

Sharing the photos he wrote:

“My love, my life. Today I wedded my love in grand style. Like I said, the most important part of today’s event was the church service. We received the priestly blessing of Fr.Emeka Asogwa, Fr. Isaiah Okoro, Fr. Onoyima, Fr. Kenechukwu Charles and several others. We were inbued with the heavenly blessings to make this marriage work.

“Thereafter, we started catching cruise. We had lots of fun from the church. Riding in our Keke to the reception venue we created lots of scene for people to watch, they just couldn’t believe that the Leader of the council couldn’t afford a Lamborghini and was riding in a Keke truck.

“Today was fun, I pray our marriage will continue to be fun and lovely as we have dedicated it to God. I guess the headline from tomorrow will be Legislative Leader wed’s his love in grand style as he rides on a Keke. Life na cruise abeg. Many thanks to all my guys who came in large numbers from all over the state. My appreciation list will be too long but make we leave am for another day.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Moment curvy lady stopped Ruger from grabbing her while dancing with him on…

Groom dumps bride on wedding day after finding out she visited her ex (Video)

“Losing you has felt like a grief” – Alex Ekubo’s ex fiance, Fancy…

Lady shows new Naira note which faded after unknowingly being washed in clothes

“First million, first land, first proper house, first car” –…

“Na because of this babe I dey always buy fuel” – Man falls in…

The love is undiluted – Reactions as Flavour and his adopted son share emotional…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

“The love is deep”: Reactions as madam surprises house help with a…

Excitement as Chimamanda Adichie bags new title (Video)

“Most beautiful woman in the world; apple of her husband’s…

“My 2022 dump” – Man shows off his account balance as he lists…

BBNaija’s Queen’s alleged baby daddy unveiled – details

Groom and bride beam happily as they arrive at wedding reception in convoy of…

Meek Mill’s phone gets stolen in Ghana, Shatta Wale begs compatriots to return…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More