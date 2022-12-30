Groom and bride beam happily as they arrive at wedding reception in convoy of Keke Napeps (Photos)

A groom and his wife-to-be drew attention when they arrived at their wedding reception in a tricycle popularly known as Keke Napep.

The man identified Odo Nnamdi Emmanuel, leader of Enugu State Legislative Assembly and youth leader of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo Enugu State Chapter, shared the images of their unorthodox arrival online.

It was learned that the couple got married on the 29th of December, 2023.

Photos captures the happy couple in a Keke Napep while being trailed behind by other tricycles which were equally adorned with bouquets and other decorative materials.

Sharing the photos he wrote:

“My love, my life. Today I wedded my love in grand style. Like I said, the most important part of today’s event was the church service. We received the priestly blessing of Fr.Emeka Asogwa, Fr. Isaiah Okoro, Fr. Onoyima, Fr. Kenechukwu Charles and several others. We were inbued with the heavenly blessings to make this marriage work.

“Thereafter, we started catching cruise. We had lots of fun from the church. Riding in our Keke to the reception venue we created lots of scene for people to watch, they just couldn’t believe that the Leader of the council couldn’t afford a Lamborghini and was riding in a Keke truck.

“Today was fun, I pray our marriage will continue to be fun and lovely as we have dedicated it to God. I guess the headline from tomorrow will be Legislative Leader wed’s his love in grand style as he rides on a Keke. Life na cruise abeg. Many thanks to all my guys who came in large numbers from all over the state. My appreciation list will be too long but make we leave am for another day.”