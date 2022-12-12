“He can’t provide financially for the family” – Sina Rambo’s wife, Korth announces crashed marriage

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Korth Adeleke, the spouse of Governor Adeleke’s son, Sina Rambo has continued to cal him and his family out, as she announces the end of her marriage.

She took to her Instagram page to blast her husband for being a deadbeat.

According to her, the singer cannot provide for the family and would rather spend his cash buying w.e.ed and that he disrespects her mother.

She wrote:

“I am TRULY TIRED. NO, we can’t take this anymore. He doesn’t even respect my mum. She go talk her own later! Can’t even provide financially for the house. Fridge always empty. But can always buy we.e.d o. Chai!! Na me mumu Sha!!!

“For y’all saying keep it private the marriage is OVER and that’s why I am finally saying all this. NO I’LL NOT SUCCUM TO ABUSE!! I’m not that girl. It’s ENOUGH!!”.

