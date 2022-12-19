Hilarious moment Funke Akindele got scared after she was pranked by a man on set (Video)

A man with the Tiktok handle @dancephilo recently pranked ace Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele.

He was spotted on set, tripping on his steps while walking towards the actress to prank her.

The actress who was scared that he had injured himself tried to help him and asked at the same time if he truly fell in Yoruba.

In her words, “S’o o subu looto nii?”.

According to netizens, Funke knew the guy could actually be pranking her, hence, the reason for her puzzled reaction.

The video kept netizens in stitches as many took to the comments section to air their thoughts.

@deborahnifemi98 said: “She even said”shey o shubu looto ni”😂😂.”

@drealdebs: “Even Tinini fell for it😂😂😂.”

@adewealth_makeover: “She knew the guy can be funny, that was why she asked if he really fell down.”

@okegrace24: “She never see it coming 😂😅😅”.

@sarahfrances14: “So Timini na manager 4 real life too ..see d way he turned bk to apologize on her behalf”.

@folami47: “You get mind oo🥺😂”.

@deedara01: “Mama don fear😂😂😂😂”.

Watch video below;