How to make a married man divorce his wife for you – Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro shares secret with side chics

Blessing Okoro, also known as Blessing CEO, a popular relationship coach, has shared a tip on how side chicks can pursue achieve a wife status.

She stated that the only reason a married man would not divorce his wife is because of what he receives from his side chic.

In a video Blessing posted online, she said the secret is for mistresses to deprive their sugar daddy of intimacy and all those things they give him which his wife refuses to do.

According to her, once they are able to make a married man miss out on the satisfaction he derives from being in their bed, he would consider leaving his wife for the mistress.

The Influencer said the reason a lot of women are married today is because of side chics, as the man would not see the need to divorce his wife so long as his mistress satisfies his urges.

Blessing CEO urged side chics to know their power because no matter how often a married man promises to leave his wife, he would never do that.

Watch her speak below: