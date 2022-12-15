“I am not gay” – BBNaja Cross cries out bitterly as Nigerian men pester him for s*x

Nigerian reality star, Cross Okonkwo, also known as Cross da boss, has taken to social media to vent about being pestered for s*x by Nigeran men who believe he’s gay.

Cross, who opened up about being approached by a man at his sister’s wedding, begged gay men to stop worrying him for sex as he “loves women, because he is straight as fvck.”

Cross also revealed that Nigerian men like to send him private and unpleasant photos and videos of themselves. He says he doesn’t check his DM because there are so many naked Nigerian men in there.

Watch the video below:

