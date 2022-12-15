TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Paul Okoye under fire as he leaks new video of 22-year-old lover,…

“This soldier too fine” – Corps member gushes over…

Sammie Okposo’s wife, Ozioma breaks down in tears at his Night of…

“I am not gay” – BBNaja Cross cries out bitterly as Nigerian men pester him for s*x

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Nigerian reality star, Cross Okonkwo, also known as Cross da boss, has taken to social media to vent about being pestered for s*x by Nigeran men who believe he’s gay.

Cross, who opened up about being approached by a man at his sister’s wedding, begged gay men to stop worrying him for sex as he “loves women, because he is straight as fvck.”

READ ALSO

Tega Dominic stirs reactions as she does suggestive dance…

“How can you say that about another woman?” – BBNaija’s…

Cross also revealed that Nigerian men like to send him private and unpleasant photos and videos of themselves. He says he doesn’t check his DM because there are so many naked Nigerian men in there.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Daniel Regha, a Nigerian Twitter influencer, has once again urged award-winning singer Davido to fulfill his pledge to support Nigerians with N20 million.

Early this year, Davido had offered to support small businesses financially, saying that the situation of things in the country was really tough.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Paul Okoye under fire as he leaks new video of 22-year-old lover, Ivy (Video)

“This soldier too fine” – Corps member gushes over commandant in…

Sammie Okposo’s wife, Ozioma breaks down in tears at his Night of Tribute…

“I am still unmarried because of my child” – 35-year-old single mum cries out…

“My husband has been sleeping with my 14-year-old sister” –…

“There’s no more time to hide you again” – Nigerian man…

Why I ended my five years relationship – Man shares shocking WhatsApp…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

“I am not gay” – BBNaja Cross cries out bitterly as Nigerian men pester…

“I am flexing and balling” – May Yul Edochie brags as she storms Abuja

“He hasn’t been the same since you left” – Married woman…

Paul Okoye rolls out photos of trolls who called his lover ugly

Paul Okoye goes extra miles to reveal the faces of trolls who tag his…

“You can’t tell me to move on” – Tonto Dikeh replies…

DJ Twitch dead at 40 by suicide

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More