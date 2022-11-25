“Why I can’t marry a lady above 26 years” – Man reveals on Twitter

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A Twitter user identified as Michael Uchenna has revealed why he cannot marry a woman that is above 26 years of age.

According to Micheal, ladies above 26 have gotten to the stage where they become masters of ‘pretence’ because they are out of options.

Micheal stated that he can’t go for this type of women because they are usually unruly but they fake perfect obedience and loyalty because they’re getting old and eyes are moving to the younger generation.

He added that they put up the perfect act in order to trap simp men, who are not observant of these things and make them their husbands.

In his words:

“I can’t marry any lady above 26 years to avoid ‘well acted pretence.”

See post below:

