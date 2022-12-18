“I can’t get enough of you” – Mo Bimpe tells husband, Lateef Adedimeji as they celebrate one year tradiversary

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe, a Yoruba couple, are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today, December 18th.

Mo Bimpe celebrated their wedding day by posting a video collage of their traditional ceremony on Instagram.

The actress and film producer revealed that agreeing to marry him was her best decision.

Mo Bimpe expressed her undying love for Lateef, thanking God and her husband for making marriage appear easy.

“Today Dec 18th, 1 year ago I traditionally married my bestfriend and that has been my best decision yet.

adeadeforever Part 2 is one year today, Alhamdulilah.

Thank you Lord for your grace over our family.

Hey baby @adedimejilateef love you today more than I did last year and I’ll sure love you tomorrow more than today. I can’t get enough of you, thank you for making this marriage easy okomi. I love you so much Ade.

It’s my traditional wedding anniversary y’all, I’m allowed to do anyhow”.

