“I felt it wasn’t worth it” – Man says after discarding lady’s number he hustled for in Akure

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Twitter user identified as Ola of Shomolu has recounted his experience in Akure while getting a lady’s number which he still discarded thereafter.

According to Ola, he had collected her number while he was in Akure and because she was reluctant to give it initially, he deleted the number when he got home later in the night.

In his words:

“I collected this babe’s number while I was in Akure. At first she was reluctant to give it out but she eventually did and I told her I would call her later that night. I got home and thought about the stress I had to go through just to get her number and deleted the number cos….”.

Ola further revealed that he met the lady the next day and fortunately for him, she confronted him for not calling her and he told her he lost the number so she gave him again but Ola still didn’t call her till date even though the number is on his phone.

“I felt it wasn’t worth it.
Fortunately we met the next day and this babe legit asked me why I didn’t call her again later that night as promised but I told her I couldn’t find the number that I forgot to save it then this girl gave me the number again. omo I just weak 😩😂”, he said.

See post below:

