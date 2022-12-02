“I have caught wedding bouquets 4 times, I pray Rita Dominic’s own come true” — Michelle Dede prays

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular TV personality, Michelle Dede has prayed for marital luck after she caught the bouquet at the wedding of her best friend, Rita Dominic.

Michelle Dede had acted as the chief bridesmaid to the veteran actress, and was left shocked after she caught the bouquet during the wedding ceremony in England.

While speaking about her experience, she disclosed that she has been a chief bridesmaid at 4 different wedding events, a bridesmaid at 7, and has gotten a bouquet 4 times.

In her words;

“I have been a bridesmaid at 7 weddings, Chief bridesmaid at 4, Bridesmaid/MC at 1, and caught a bouquet 4 times. Cried at all 7.

Yet the first time I didn’t want to try to catch the bouquet, it was handed to me. God Oya o, may all the things Rita Dominic whispered come true”

