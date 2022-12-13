“I met him 25 days ago” – DJ Cuppy says as she announces official engagement to Ryan Taylor

The billionaire’s daughter and renowned Nigerian female Dj, Florence Otedola popularly known as “Dj Cuppy“ announced officially on her Twitter handle that she is engaged.

She said that she met the love of her life 25 days ago during the @Gumball3000 driving rally. She explained that sometimes you fall for the most unexpected people at an unexpected time and for unexpected reasons.

From her tweet,

“I can officially announce that I’m engaged. Only 25 days ago during the @Gumball3000 driving rally, I met the love of my life. Sometimes you fall for the most unexpected people at the most unexpected time for the most unexpected reason.

I love you deeply @Ryan Taylor.”

This post stirred lots of reactions from her fans,

@shina_peller – “Just dey play oo.”

@mcconfessofficial – “Everybody go chop breakfast.”

@vanessa_quao – “Desperate to settle down, is that you?”

@tesha_nita101 – “Are you fucking playing with me?”

@goodycaraccessories_ – “Toor I no go talk anything.”

@oreke1 – “Awon panel of judges dey😂.”

@brezzident_empire – “Ahh.”

See her tweet;