“I said yes” – Pregnant lady goes crazy as lover finally proposes to her (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A pregnant lady with the TikTok handle, @swtlovely has stirred reactions online after sharing her proposal video.

Sharing the video, she gushed over the love she shared with her fiancee, and disclosed that she accepted the proposal.

“I said yes to the love of my life. Congrats to me”, she said.

Reacting, @itsbaby370 said, “before do you want to say no when you are pregnant already, congratulations to you.”

@nmasinachi22 said, “Hmm, This can marriage nawaooo I hope he didn’t proposed out of pity or bcos of the pregnancy any well congrats.”

@qwinfaithful said, “You for say no 😂 congratulations jare 😂😂❤️.”

@user8335193077520 said, “say no make u dey go ur mama house now😂😂 Anyways co congratulation bby girl.”

@faithyani said, “You get belle you Dey shout I say yes you wan say no before 😒😂.”

@aichinedegift said, “Why are u guys asking her if she for say no😏 most of us yr sisters or friends are single mothers so make una rest.”

@bhaddestcassie said, “She can still say NO if she give birth na so e reach na✌️na all man dem dy marry?”

@kessylyn022 said, “Congratulations baby not all guys will accept their responsibilities by getting married to the one with their child, so congrat my dear.”

#stainlessgoody #swtlovely #fyp

