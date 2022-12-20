“I want to buy Davido’s type of mansion” – Actor Jamiu Azeez reveals

Actor, Jamiu Azeez has opened up on his desires as the year comes to an end.

The actor revealed that he desires a mansion similar to Afrobeat Singer, Davido and a 2023 Bentley.

Jamiu announced on his Instagram page that he is looking for a house agent in Banana Island. The star claims that he wants to purchase a property similar to Davido’s as well as a 2023 Bentley.

“Second slide – pls tag any house agent in Banana Island. I want to but a mansion like Davido own with one 2023 Bentley”.

Remember how Davido moved into his mansion in Banana Island, Lagos, in 2021?

This information was made public by Instagram blogger Cutie Julls a few days after Davido spent millions of Naira on a new car that he said would be his last.

According to the blogger, Davido’s new mansion had some unique specification that made it the most talked about at the moment.

In January, 2022, there was jubilation in the air when he finally opened the mansion.

The singer threw a housewarming party, that was attended by many celebrities.