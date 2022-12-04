“I was born a prophet” – Cynthia Morgan opens up weeks after giving prophecy on Wizkid, Funke Akindele

Popular dance hall artist, Cynthia Morgan has opened up on how she became a prophet and the reason for her disappearance from public eyes.

According to the musician, she had been born a prophet into a Jehovah witness family that didn’t believe anyone except Jesus can be a prophet so she decided to keep her gift to her self.

She said that she had began her music career at the age of 16, thinking that her gift of prophecy was a fluke, but when she got to age 25, she realized the gift wasn’t going anywhere.

In her words:

“The answer is I was born a prophet, but was born into a Jehovah Witness home ad their believe is that Jesus was the last prophet so they don’t believe there will be prohets till the 2nd coming of Jesus Christ. This was also my believe at the tune, So I kept my gift to myself, only my immediate family knew about it.

At 16, I went into music thinking my gift of prophecy was a fluke thinking it will stop at 25 I realized it wasn’t going anywhere. I struggled with God, begging him I had to win a Grammy before I accept my calling proper. So far, I have realized I am wasting my time. This is one of the major reasons I withdrew from the public eye”.