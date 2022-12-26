“If beauty was a person” – Iyabo Ojo, others gush over Sophia Momodu and daughter, Imade Christmas photos

Sophia Momodu, a fashion entrepreneur and brand influencer, has left many gushing over her Christmas photos with her daughter, Imade Adeleke.

To celebrate the holiday season, the mother of Davido’s first child took to Instagram and shared stunning photos of herself and her mini-me.

“Compliments of the season! We wish everyone a holiday season filled with love”, she captioned the post.

See the post below:



The photos has since won the hearts of many as they took to the comment to lavish sweet words on her.

Actress Iyabo Ojo, Dorcas Fapson and Enioluawa commented with love emojis.

One Street Ford wrote, “This is so beautiful mama Imade and her princess