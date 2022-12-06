“If you doubt that I’ll one day be a Music megastar, God will shock you” – Whitemoney

BBNaija star, Whitemoney has assured his critics that he would someday emerge as a mega superstar in the music industry.

The budding singer took to his official Twitter page on December 6, to make the promise.

It would be recalled that the reality star had promised fans that he would make them proud someday by winning the coveted Grammy Awards.

However, netizens who had known him best for his cooking skills had expressed their dissatisfaction with his musical prowess and had, on multiple occasions, advised him to ditch music for cooking.

Whitemoney has said that he doesn’t doubt that he can sing and he knowns he would emerge a superstar soon.

In his words:

“I never 👎 doubted myself for one day ,so if you doubt that I WHITEMONEY would one day be a mega superstar in the music industry,God go shock you in Jesus name amen 🙏.#otamiemie”