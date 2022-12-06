TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Family members in tears as they send off daughter to work as…

“Mad woman” — Nkechi Blessing’s ex ridicules her…

Man dumps wife on their way back from church after wedding…

“If you doubt that I’ll one day be a Music megastar, God will shock you” – Whitemoney

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

BBNaija star, Whitemoney has assured his critics that he would someday emerge as a mega superstar in the music industry.

The budding singer took to his official Twitter page on December 6, to make the promise.

It would be recalled that the reality star had promised fans that he would make them proud someday by winning the coveted Grammy Awards.

READ ALSO

“I’m in South Africa enjoying while you’re…

“Until I spread my kpekus on air before una believe” —…

However, netizens who had known him best for his cooking skills had expressed their dissatisfaction with his musical prowess and had, on multiple occasions, advised him to ditch music for cooking.

Whitemoney has said that he doesn’t doubt that he can sing and he knowns he would emerge a superstar soon.

In his words:

“I never 👎 doubted myself for one day ,so if you doubt that I WHITEMONEY would one day be a mega superstar in the music industry,God go shock you in Jesus name amen 🙏.#otamiemie”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Family members in tears as they send off daughter to work as house help (Video)

“Mad woman” — Nkechi Blessing’s ex ridicules her after twerking for…

Man dumps wife on their way back from church after wedding (Video)

Video of BBNaija’s Daniella and her albino twin brother stirs reactions

Why I twerked for Ooni of Ife — Nkechi Blessing clears the air

“I was born a prophet” – Cynthia Morgan opens up weeks after giving…

Lady recounts how students mistook class presentation for bandit attack (Video)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Reality TV star, JMK excited as she finally becomes a barrister

“African fathers should normalize hugging and telling their kids they love…

“If you doubt that I’ll one day be a Music megastar, God will shock you” –…

“This editing is not editing well” – Eniola Badmus and trolls trade words over…

“I no wan hear say una get belle” – Reactions as ladies…

Drama as married woman catches husband with his side chick (Video)

“Stop demonizing CS” – Doctor advises as lady loses womb, baby after refusing to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More