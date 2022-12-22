“I’m looking for a God fearing Sugar Daddy who will pay me monthly allowance of at least 100k dollars” – Ifu Ennada

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Big Brother Nigeria Reality TV Show Star Iheme Faith Uloma, also known as Ifu Ennada, has stated her desire for a sugar daddy to sponsor her next vacation trip.

The controversial reality show star posted a list of her expectations from the potential sugar daddy on her verified Instagram page.

Ifu Ennada wrote, “Looking for a “God Fearing & Prayerful Single Sugar Daddy” to pay for my next vacation cos I don taya to dey spend my own money. More Qualifications below:

1) Must be very wealthy, tall, fit, eloquent and stylish.

2) Must be ready for a relationship without “sezz”. (I’m a “virgin”)

3) Must give me a monthly allowance of at least 100k USD. (Only broke men will say this is too much)

4) Must give me password to his phones, social media and must also give me his ATM Card Pin.

5) Must be faithful, loyal, respectful and honest.

6) Must not have Ex or Baby Mama Drama.

Pls Apply Within. Thank you and God bless as I look forward to a very fruitful vacation and future relationship.

PS: Nobody should ask me what I’m bringing to the table pls, I just wan enjoy life.

Ifu Ennada had earlier proposed jail terms for married men who lie about their marital status to single ladies.⁣

The actress turned made this known via her Instagram Stories.⁣

“Men who lie about their marital status in order to date and deceive a girl should be considered as criminals and punished by the law,” Ifu Ennada wrote.

“Their victims should be financially compensated for their troubles and destabilised mental health. Whether male or female, lying about your marital status should be considered a criminal offense with befitting punishment.”⁣

