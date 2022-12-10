TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Little girl arrives graduation ceremony in long artificial…

Man devastated after pranking woman he intends to marry only to…

How to make a married man divorce his wife for you –…

“I’m never chasing, I attract” – Speed Darlington brags, shows off chat of lady begging to have his child (Audio)

Entertainment
By Shalom

US-based Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington has shared the conversation he had with a lady who was requesting to have a baby for him.

The unknown woman had slid into the singer’s social media DM and outrightly told him that she’s interested in having his child.

Speed Darlington was taken aback by her audacity and asked her if she really meant what she said, and she answered in the affirmative.

READ ALSO

“I hope it’s for love” – Speed Darlington…

Man calls out his ex-wife for trying to indoctrinate their…

Days after her proposal went unanswered, she kept disturbing him to respond to her request.

The unknown lady also revealed to him that she hails from Rivers state and would like his response to her proposal.

The rapper who is always ready to spit a freestyle and never hesitates to request for support or ask for what he wants then shared a rap voice cover, showing off the chat and bragged about being chased by ladies willing to have his child.

In his words,

“My life is so good girls dey chase me to have my child but I dey America dey waste my time my life is so good see I told you I told you I’m never chasing I’m never chasing I am a king!”

Listen to audio below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Little girl arrives graduation ceremony in long artificial eyelashes and nails…

Man devastated after pranking woman he intends to marry only to discover she’s a…

How to make a married man divorce his wife for you – Relationship expert,…

Actress Peggy Ovire reveals her secret to winning Frederick Leonard’s heart

“Somebody is now showing skin” – Moyo Lawal shades Frederick’s wife, Peggy…

Nigerian lady adds Davido to her prayer request at Shiloh (Photo)

“My wife said she was tired” – Julius Agwu confirms his crashed marriage,…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

“I’m never chasing, I attract” – Speed Darlington brags, shows off chat of lady…

Lady shocked as toaster blocked her for not owning car

“I impregnated my ex-girlfriend after I got married” – Movie…

Why I do not take photos with fans – Ghanaian actor, Akrobeto

Man complains after ordering burger from Jazzy’s eatery only for it to be…

Man abandons girlfriend in labour room after finding out he’s not…

Fans express concern for Wizkid following his appearance in recent video

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More