“I’m never chasing, I attract” – Speed Darlington brags, shows off chat of lady begging to have his child (Audio)

US-based Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington has shared the conversation he had with a lady who was requesting to have a baby for him.

The unknown woman had slid into the singer’s social media DM and outrightly told him that she’s interested in having his child.

Speed Darlington was taken aback by her audacity and asked her if she really meant what she said, and she answered in the affirmative.

Days after her proposal went unanswered, she kept disturbing him to respond to her request.

The unknown lady also revealed to him that she hails from Rivers state and would like his response to her proposal.

The rapper who is always ready to spit a freestyle and never hesitates to request for support or ask for what he wants then shared a rap voice cover, showing off the chat and bragged about being chased by ladies willing to have his child.

In his words,

“My life is so good girls dey chase me to have my child but I dey America dey waste my time my life is so good see I told you I told you I’m never chasing I’m never chasing I am a king!”

Listen to audio below: