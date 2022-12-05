“We need another brother” – Mercy Johnson’s children tackle her (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, has stirred reactions after sharing a video of her children bugging her for a little brother.

Many netizens encouraged her to give in to their request, while others outrightly accused her of wanting another child but hiding under the disguise of her children bugging her for one more.

@mav814 said, “try, you will get a boy. l had the same situation now my boy has a little brother 🥰.”

@treasureblinks2 wrote, “But I think it’s you that actually need the brother for Henry more than anyone in the house If u know you know 😂.”

@abenagracious05 said, “Last baby is unbothered with what’s happening😅😅 if she knew they are planning to remove her from her last baby position😂 beautiful fam❤️.”

@jessyparis663 said, “D last born just mind he business 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 happy family 💋.”

Watch video below:

@mercyjohnsonokojie

Saturday Nights Vibes in this house is always fun🤣🤣

♬ You Dey Whine Me – Austine De Bull

