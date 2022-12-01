“Is MI Abaga a joke” – Uproar as Wizkid declares rap music dead and boring

Varied reactions have trailed popular singer, Wizkid’s opinion on rap music in Nigeria.

The Grammy awards winning artist in a recent interview described the genre as dead and boring.

Wizkid said he doesn’t listen to rap music as it only gets bored while listening to it.

“Afrobeats is the new pop. I said two million copies in America off of one song! Even some American artists don’t have a diamond record. If I’m being honest. I don’t listen to any other genre of music anymore.

I don’t listen to rap – that shit is boring to me. It’s dead now, it’s tired. These guys do the same shit, rap on the same beats and the same flows,” he said.

See reactions below;

One Ayokunle Ayoko wrote, “Rap will outlast Afrobeats. Sad Truth

One Naija Comedy wrote, “MI the king of Nigeria rap association. (NRA) is testing mic for this battle

One Elan wrote, “Coming from someone who says the same things and uses the same melody

One James Oluwa wrote, “Bc he said so doesn’t me rap is dead and boring…he should rest rather than trashing people’s work

One Matilda Oby wrote, “Lol!! That’s is opinion! Not everyone likes R & B too or Afrobeats!! While some others love rap!