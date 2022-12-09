‘I’ve no business with fraud, all I do is chop life’ – D’Banj brags after ICPC release

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Oladapo Oyebanjo, better known as D’banj, has confirmed that he has been released by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC) after being detained for more than 72 hours.

On Friday evening, the music star revealed on Instagram that he has nothing to do with fraud and is only interested in chopping life.

“Global thank you to the world. I was invited on an ongoing investigation in ICPC. I have assisted the commission with all I know and I am confident in their capacity to unravel the truth. I have no business with fraud, all I do is chop life. I was released on self-recognition because nothing was seen or found on me. God bless you all my people,” he captioned his recent photo.

The musician was released on Friday afternoon as he cooperated with the Commission during their probe.

His lawyer Pelumi Olajengbesi said D’banj was released on supervised probation but couldn’t confirm whether the ICPC had given the musician administrative bail.

He also claimed that the ICPC didn’t trace any evidence of fraudulent activity to the singer.

“Nothing incriminating was found on him. He was released on self-recognition. Right now, we expect the ICPC to give a letter of clearance to Dbanj because, as we have always said, he is innocent of the charges brought against him,” the lawyer said.

