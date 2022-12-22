“KAI MEN WILL DISGRACE YOU SHA!” — Doris Ogala drags Yul Edochie, he react with a block on Instagram

Seasoned actor, Yul Edochie has reacted to his colleague, Doris Agala dragging on social media with a block on Instagram.

As previously reported by THEINFONG, Yul Edochie has yet again tendered a public apology to his wife following him taking a second wife.

Doris Agala who found it disrespectful for Yul Edochie to be apologizing to his wife, May in public slammed him.

In response to Doris’s dragging, Yul slammed the block button on her which sprung more outrage at the actor alongside threats.

She wrote:

“@yuledochie .. what an entitlement. Can you please allow your wife may some peaceful moment.. without trying to chase clout always with the situation.. “I’m in same situation with your wife so I understand perfectly well what she’s going through. kindly enjoy the new born of your bone and flesh of your flesh.. ah ah .. where’s your shame!

KAI MEN WILL DISGRACE YOU SHA!”.

Doris Ogala added:

“Oga rest quanu.. Tufia..Las las as you do me ! I go do back.. #menwilldisgraceyou as for me .. I must do my own ..Abeg hold your man well 000.. My eyes de red now.”

See post below;