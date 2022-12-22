TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Netizens mock Judy Austin as Yul Edochie deletes her photos from…

Confusing moment groom slapped wife-to-be during church wedding…

Stop hating me for the one thing I did wrong” – Yul Edochie…

“KAI MEN WILL DISGRACE YOU SHA!” — Doris Ogala drags Yul Edochie, he react with a block on Instagram

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Seasoned actor, Yul Edochie has reacted to his colleague, Doris Agala dragging on social media with a block on Instagram.

As previously reported by THEINFONG, Yul Edochie has yet again tendered a public apology to his wife following him taking a second wife.

Doris Agala who found it disrespectful for Yul Edochie to be apologizing to his wife, May in public slammed him.

READ ALSO

“Old man behaving like a little girl” — Doris Ogala blasts…

Leaked chat surface as Yul Edochie’s wife, May reacts to…

In response to Doris’s dragging, Yul slammed the block button on her which sprung more outrage at the actor alongside threats.

She wrote:

@yuledochie .. what an entitlement. Can you please allow your wife may some peaceful moment.. without trying to chase clout always with the situation..

I’m in same situation with your wife so I understand perfectly well what she’s going through. kindly enjoy the new born of your bone and flesh of your flesh.. ah ah .. where’s your shame!
KAI MEN WILL DISGRACE YOU SHA!”.

Doris Ogala added:

“Oga rest quanu.. Tufia..Las las as you do me ! I go do back.. #menwilldisgraceyou as for me .. I must do my own ..Abeg hold your man well 000.. My eyes de red now.”

See post below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Netizens mock Judy Austin as Yul Edochie deletes her photos from his Instagram…

Confusing moment groom slapped wife-to-be during church wedding (Video)

Stop hating me for the one thing I did wrong” – Yul Edochie tenders deep apology…

I hope what happened to me never happens to you – Davido replies troll who…

Korra Obidi excited as man toasts her on the streets of Lagos (Video)

Lady stumbles upon her boyfriend’s wedding photos online same month she…

Man returns to shop to give back what he stole there during his childhood…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

I didn’t make more than N3 million from ‘Zazuu Zeh’ – Portable opens up

“KAI MEN WILL DISGRACE YOU SHA!” — Doris Ogala drags Yul Edochie, he react…

“Old man behaving like a little girl” — Doris Ogala blasts Yul Edochie, gets…

“I’m looking for a God fearing Sugar Daddy who will pay me monthly…

VIDEO: “Why won’t I worship” — Man grateful as he escapes fire accident with…

Leaked chat surface as Yul Edochie’s wife, May reacts to husband’s decision to…

Singer Crayon gifts his parents a new house for Christmas, reveals plans to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More