TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Why I can never adopt anyone again” – Destiny…

Confusing moment groom slapped wife-to-be during church wedding…

I hope what happened to me never happens to you – Davido replies…

Netizens mock Judy Austin as Yul Edochie deletes her photos from his Instagram page, following public apology to May

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has deleted all the photos of his second wife, Judy Austin, from his Instagram page.

This comes hours after the movie star tendered an unreserved apology to his first wife, May Edochie to forgive him for impregnating another woman and marrying her.

READ ALSO

Stop hating me for the one thing I did wrong” – Yul Edochie…

Sleeping with many women, you’re worse than king…

In a bid to convince his first wife, May Edochie, following his long awaited public apology, Yul took down all photos of Judy Austin.

A recent check on his Instagram page shows that all the pictures of Judy Austin posted on his Instagram page have been taken down.

Reacting to this, many netizens took to Judy Austin’s page to mock her over Yul’s latest move.

One Hot gist Forum wrote, “I noticed Yul has deleted all Judy pictures from his page

One La creamy Golf wrote, “Eya ooo, he has taken down all your pictures

One Mz Rma wrote, “Why has Oga remove all your pics from his page na or DNA result don land

One Linamz cakes and catering wrote, “I no see your picture for Yul page . Is it on Mr Obasi’s page?

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Why I can never adopt anyone again” – Destiny Etiko spills…

Confusing moment groom slapped wife-to-be during church wedding (Video)

I hope what happened to me never happens to you – Davido replies troll who…

Stop hating me for the one thing I did wrong” – Yul Edochie tenders deep apology…

Korra Obidi excited as man toasts her on the streets of Lagos (Video)

Lady stumbles upon her boyfriend’s wedding photos online same month she…

Nigerian man rocks maternity gown to cheer his pregnant wife during labour…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Netizens mock Judy Austin as Yul Edochie deletes her photos from his Instagram…

“I love you soo much stepmother” – Paul Okoye’s daughter, Vanessa…

Man dumps lover who did 3 abortions for him, marries someone else

“What a son can do, a daughter can do better” – Crowncy Anyanwu…

3 Casino Terms You Haven’t Heard Of – But Should Learn

Singer, Harrysong excited as he welcomes baby girl with wife

Men should not be emotionally attached to their children – Media…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More