Netizens mock Judy Austin as Yul Edochie deletes her photos from his Instagram page, following public apology to May

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has deleted all the photos of his second wife, Judy Austin, from his Instagram page.

This comes hours after the movie star tendered an unreserved apology to his first wife, May Edochie to forgive him for impregnating another woman and marrying her.

In a bid to convince his first wife, May Edochie, following his long awaited public apology, Yul took down all photos of Judy Austin.

A recent check on his Instagram page shows that all the pictures of Judy Austin posted on his Instagram page have been taken down.

Reacting to this, many netizens took to Judy Austin’s page to mock her over Yul’s latest move.

One Hot gist Forum wrote, “I noticed Yul has deleted all Judy pictures from his page

One La creamy Golf wrote, “Eya ooo, he has taken down all your pictures

One Mz Rma wrote, “Why has Oga remove all your pics from his page na or DNA result don land

One Linamz cakes and catering wrote, “I no see your picture for Yul page . Is it on Mr Obasi’s page?