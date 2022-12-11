Lady openly seeks job opportunity for fiancé who got sacked 4 months to their wedding

A Nigerian lady has gone online to reveal that her fiancé recently lost his job and its just four months to their wedding.

She is being hailed for deciding to beg well-meaning individuals to help her man become gainfully employed before.

The woman explained that he used to work in a private company but got laid off due to low income generation.

She gave details about her man’s qualifications and place of residence. According to the lady, he is a Geography graduate with second class honours and lives in Abuja.

Her appeal was made public via Halal Matching’s Twitter page.

The post reads; ”My fiance lost his job and it’s just 4months away from our wedding. He initially works in a private company and unfortunately, due to inadequate revenue generation, the company decided to rule out some staff to ease and control its’ expenditures. With the number of followers you have, please share to enable this message reach the desired audience.

He is a graduate of Geography with second class upper division, residing in Abuja. I solicit anyone having an upper hand in helping him secure a job that can sustain the family he’s trying to start building. Work in Abuja, Kaduna or even Kano is welcomed but preferably Abuja or Kaduna (kaduna being his state of origin).

May Allah bless you as you help me repost and as well Grant u the fortune to reach the audience we pray. Anyone willing to help, may Allah bless him too. Jazakumullahu Khair.”

Her fiancee lost his job 💔 pic.twitter.com/Rct6IgeKkN — Halal Matchmaking (@Halal_Match) December 9, 2022

Social media users were impressed by the fact that she decided to support him instead of breaking up to to the unforeseen challenge.

@IM_Mustapha01; If your girl wants you to have financial stability, leave her now.

If she wants you to have a means of income, go for her.

The difference is, when you lose your job, financial stability woman will run away, but means of income woman will be by u as u search for Financial stability women, care more about themselves, they just want a means to keep bankrolling their lifestyles, nothing more.

A means of income woman cares more about her man and his wellbeing, and she knows one means could go n another will start, she is a team player

@Abubakar_Mhmmad; Wife material hundred yards aswear, may Allah see them through and bless her for being there for him and I pray he’ll one day remember of how kind she was to him.

@MNaseer; May Allah make it easiest for him and all of us in need towards securing a halal source to cater for all our families and be sources of help and blessings to the general ummah, Ameen.

@shaeedah; May God almighty bless him with the job of is dream sooner🤲🏽🤲🏽🤲🏽 there is nothing Allah cannot do you just need to have faith and pray he surely listen.

@UmarMuntasir2; So many ladies are feeling guilty by just reading nowonder just few reasonable ones said somtin nice… May God bless this lady abundantly, and for the guy,never ever loose this lady for anything when u make it tmrw or else….don munsan halinku hausawa sarai😂……toh