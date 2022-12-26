Lady shares video of mother’s reaction after pranking her that the president lost his life

A Nigerian lady has shared a video of her mother’s reaction after she pranked her that the president of Nigeria, Buhari, is dead.

Her mother was shocked at first when she annouced that someone had died but when she was told it’s Buhari, she simply said that she thought he was already dead.

Her sister claimed that Buhari had long died but someone else is made to act like him.

The video stirred a lot of comments on social media,

@efe said: “They said this is another person acting as buhari😭😭😭😭😭😭i’m dying.”

@BALANCE said: “This girl don give up 😂… she said then it’s congratulations… we’ve been expecting that 😂😂😂.”

@Dija 🇬🇳 wrote: “Your sister is updated 😂😂😂.”

@user3471729239154 said: “When did Buhari die😂😂😭😭💔.”

