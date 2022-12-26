Lady shares video of sister’s reaction after lying that she broke a drink at a supermarket

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian lady has shared a video of her sister’s reaction after she lied to her that she broke a drink worth N10,500 at a supermarket.

Her sister rushed into the supermarket without bathing after she received the call from her sister about how she mistakenly broke a bottle of drink at the supermarket.

She also removed her sim card from her phone and dropped the phone as collateral at the supermarket to come back and pay the money.

This post stirred a lot of reactions;

@Khalipha said: “Just imagine as u run make u con break something wey enter 30k 😂😂😂.”

@Nikky of the most high🙌🏻 wrote: “Omo where una Dey get this kind, big sis🥰🥰🥰.”

@userfavy said: “My sister go carry u give the attendant as collateral😂😂.”

@T.Billionzz added: “Abeg make she adopt me as her younger sister, her heart is awesome ☺️☺️☺️☺️.”

@Mrs Aichinede Gift said: “Your sis no sabi shout 😂😂😂😂if na me I go shout for my siblings ehn say I no dey pay come still pay last last 🥺🥺 I no get choice I love them.”

@NurishDefirst207 added: “Big sisters are always the best, I dey prank my big sis collect money😂😂.”

See video; https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMF7CkAbN/

