Lady shocked as toaster blocked her for not owning car

A young lady took to social media to express her displeasure after being blocked by a man who was wooing her because she didn’t own a car.

According to Ada Anyanwu, a lady on Twitter, the man had always asked her if she drove, but she had always avoided the question.

She decided to address the question by telling him that she hopes he wasn’t under the impression that she owns a car.

The guy, right before blocking her, said that if she doesn’t own a car, he sees no reason why they should be having a conversation.

In her words:

“This guy keep asking if I’m driving, I decided to address the question by asking “hope you’re not thinking I owed a car” he say if you don’t I see no reason for us to keep talking. Baba have block me. Me wey dey trek reach life camp on a steady after work.”