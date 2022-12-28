Make sure you are fine before you troll me – Paul Okoye (Video)

A video of ace singer, Paul Okoye, popularly called Rudeboy warning trolls has been making the rounds online. He publicly declared that anyone who chooses to insult him online has to be beautiful or else he would deal with the person.

He said,

“If you want to troll me, make sure you are fine and not wohwoh”.

He also reminded everyone that he’s called rudeboy for a reason. His girlfriend appeared at the end of the video to wish every a merry Christmas.

The video atttracted lots of reaction from netizens;

@annie said: “He is pained his ex is getting married 😂.”

@user5609015114811 wrote: “Na the girl I dey pity I just pray he marry her cos all this celebrity their way is never pure.”

@BOYC said: “Worworsynthesis 😁😁😁.”

@Adaora🇳🇬🇧🇻 said: “Dis man is in love make una no tell am anything 😂.”

@Timmykay wrote: “Bro enjoy your love book😂.”

@Rosemary 🌹 said: “I feel he is using that girl to get over his wife.”

@keltovconversations said: “Zaddy of all zaddys.”

@FAITH EDWIN ❤️‍🩹✨ wrote: “I love this man ehnnn 😂😂😂😂 ivy should protect this man at all cost, not all men will have this time😂😂.”

@rosy_are_roses added: “I wonder why people Dey die put for another person life. Both of them are moving on , let’s do the same.”

@Vinnie said: “Which babalawo run ivy matter make e abeg run my own Nah 😂😂😂😂.”

@Queentii❤️🤍💙 wrote: “He is called rudeboy for a reason 😂😂👏👏.”

@NOELLA PAGE 237 said: “Enjoy your love and avoid negative people.”

