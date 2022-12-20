Man mocked for yawning and watching his date as she munches big chicken (Video)

A Nigerian man has become the subject of mockery after he was spotted on a date with a lady who ate food without him.

Some people in the restaurant made fun of him because they thought he bought food for only the woman while he stayed hungry.

In a video posted online, he could be seen yawning and looking tired while his date dipped her hands into a big sized chicken on her plate.

The guy who recorded them could be heard laughing in the background with friends because they believed that the man was suffering silently.

However, taking a closer look at the table, one would see that there was also a tray in front of the man and he seemed to have finished eating his own food before the video recording started.

Mixed reactions greeted the post as social media users shared their observations.

Watch the video below:

In reaction, kehrian_bernice wrote; If I’m the girl, once a guy won’t buy food for himself on a date, I’d buy for him and pay for mine as well, then send him extra 10,000 to hold 🙂

cool_designer2021; Things men go through for women en😂

og_sleek; Men and things are doing 😂😂

03.jvsh; He dey reason as e go pay bills cos the girls dan order him limit😂😂😭

dreal_gustavo; Em Dey watch em weight na…can’t you see it😂😂😂😂

__prettyoma; He might not be hungry but tired…..!

aku_bu_king; He’s already done eating na shuu

badboi_omoluabi; Na mumu Dey impress woman, impress woman for Wetin, na playing? Lol

natashagreen2022; Na him wan suffer because of small hole wey dey under

gemskitchen1_; What if he ate before coming out?😂

im_fred9; Omo that looks like my brother father friend OOO 😢😂😂😂🙌

tiaravibez; There’s food on his table … he’s done eating😒😒😒

son_orf_samuel2022; You guys has eye problem, the guy has finish eating his own food 😒😒

heislabs; and she is comfortable without him eating too.. shey na love be this?