Nigerian mother screams as son surprises her at a restaurant (Video)

A man with the Tiktok handle @corperAlex has got netizens tearing up after sharing a video of himself surprising his mother after a long time apart.

In the video, the unsuspecting mother was eating at a restaurant while Alex stood behind her and waited for her to drink water before he revealed himself.

Alex’s mother was so surprised and happy at the same to see her son as she unintentionally made a scene.

Reacting to this, @evergreens35 said, “She almost forgot she is still carrying her meat 🍖 😂😂.”

@wumilizzy1: “mothers always act like babies around their male children. 🥰 God bless our mothers.”

@miminwakasi: “Mother’s and their sons. The love that exists between mothers and their sons is unimaginable.”

@priscilladesree: “So much heartfelt ❤️❤️❤️much love.”

@nathanonyeka: “Joy of a mothers,..e no pass like this.. God bless all the mother’s out there..still mama no let go of the chicken oo🤣🤣😂😂.”

@champion said, “what a sweet surprise🥰 🥰🥰🥰🥰. She was still holding the chicken bone self 😂😂😂😂😂

I love this dear.”

Watch video below: