TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mother-of-three finds out her husband is a spirit who died two…

Anita Okoye wins big as court officially dissolves her marriage…

Mixed reactions trail viral video of Anita Okoye and her alleged…

Nigerian mother screams as son surprises her at a restaurant (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A man with the Tiktok handle @corperAlex has got netizens tearing up after sharing a video of himself surprising his mother after a long time apart.

In the video, the unsuspecting mother was eating at a restaurant while Alex stood behind her and waited for her to drink water before he revealed himself.

Alex’s mother was so surprised and happy at the same to see her son as she unintentionally made a scene.

READ ALSO

“My one true love” – Singer Skales pens emotional note…

“They wait for me everyday” – Nigerian…

Reacting to this, @evergreens35 said, “She almost forgot she is still carrying her meat 🍖 😂😂.”

@wumilizzy1: “mothers always act like babies around their male children. 🥰 God bless our mothers.”

@miminwakasi: “Mother’s and their sons. The love that exists between mothers and their sons is unimaginable.”

@priscilladesree: “So much heartfelt ❤️❤️❤️much love.”

@nathanonyeka: “Joy of a mothers,..e no pass like this.. God bless all the mother’s out there..still mama no let go of the chicken oo🤣🤣😂😂.”

@champion said, “what a sweet surprise🥰 🥰🥰🥰🥰. She was still holding the chicken bone self 😂😂😂😂😂
I love this dear.”

Watch video below:

@corperalex__

Gave my mum a surprise visit❤️❤️🥰🥰😍#mum #nigeriantiktok #fyp #viral

♬ original sound – Onome Alex

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mother-of-three finds out her husband is a spirit who died two years before…

Anita Okoye wins big as court officially dissolves her marriage to Paul Okoye

Mixed reactions trail viral video of Anita Okoye and her alleged new man (Video)

“It started with a little crush … my husband” — Frodd’s fiancee, Chioma gushes…

‘Fear women’ – Reactions as man films lady in his bed chatting with her…

Daddy Freeze tackles Yul Edochie for declaring himself a proud polygamist

“I will forever miss you, my besty” — IVD remembers late wife

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Why I can never adopt anyone again” – Destiny Etiko spills…

Nigerian man rocks maternity gown to cheer his pregnant wife during labour…

“My aunt of 69 years old has taken in” – Lady in tears as aunt…

Nigerian mother screams as son surprises her at a restaurant (Video)

VIDEO: Moment Kizz Daniel’s bodyguard flung man off stage after he tried dancing…

Davido hints at release of new song, announces date

Mixed reactions trail viral video of Anita Okoye and her alleged new man (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More