Man shocked as female bus passenger disappears with his money after begging in public bus

A Twitter user identified as Khan has shared an experience he had with a lady in a public bus after she begged him to pay her transport fare.

He gave her money to pay for the both of them, but she rather paid for herself only, collected the balance and walked away.

According to Khan, the lady was alighting before him, hence his decision to give her the money to pay for two.

The tweet read,

“I entered a public bus today, A lady beside begged to pay her transport which I agreed to. She was alighting before me so I gave her the money to pay for both of us, can you believe this girl paid for only herself, collected the change and left LMAO. I don tire for this Lagos”.

He further revealed that he found the whole scene amusing as he just sat back and watched her walk away.

In his words:

“She knew exactly what she was doing, mama no even look back. She crossed the road to the other side immediately, i just sat there just looking cus he sh0ck me.

Doesn’t change anything though, if i enter a bus tomorrow and I see someone in need, I’d still help. I’ll just do it a different way. ✌️”

