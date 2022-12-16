TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady shares how Paul Okoye stormed her DM to rain insults on her…

Paul Okoye rolls out photos of trolls who called his lover ugly

“I felt it wasn’t worth it” – Man says…

Married man drags side chic to court for leaking bedroom pictures, receives N8M for damages

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A lawyer revealed that a married man took his side chic to court for leaking his intimate photos and won.

The lawyer, identified on Twitter as @Egi nupe_, revealed that the side chic had allegedly shared the man’s bedroom photos online, prompting the man to sue her and seek damages.

It was learned that the side chic had claimed that the reason she had done that was to reveal to her lover’s wife that he was having extramarital affair.

READ ALSO

Nigerian man goes viral after helping his wife back one of…

How to make a married man divorce his wife for you –…

She was fined N5 million naira for sleeping with the married man and exposing it.

The lady was also fined an additional 3 million naira and was instructed to write a public statement on social media apologizing to the man’s wife for insulting her.

@Egi_nupe_ tweeted:

“A man sued his side-chick for posting his nuude pictures on social media & in her defense, she said she wanted to expose his adulterous & immoral act. The court awarded damages of 5M against her noting that how you be sleeping with another person’s husband & want to expose him?

Additionally, the Court awarded another 3M damages against her for calling the man’s wife a harlot on social media & make a public statement on social media apologizing to the wife and the man. This is what you get when you don’t know your place.“

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady shares how Paul Okoye stormed her DM to rain insults on her for commenting…

Paul Okoye rolls out photos of trolls who called his lover ugly

“I felt it wasn’t worth it” – Man says after discarding…

“He hasn’t been the same since you left” – Married woman…

Family of business tycoon clashes over his wealth as he battles for life in…

“Our vision no longer aligned” – Funke Akindele finally opens up on…

“This mad man dey enter eye” – Nigerian Lady falls for…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“My new house and N25M car almost destroyed under 48 hours” — James Brown opens…

Married man drags side chic to court for leaking bedroom pictures, receives N8M…

“I am suffering from urticaria, it has no cure” – Actress, Uche…

100 Naira we use to buy 7 wraps of fufu can only get one now – BBNaija winner,…

Lady confesses about accidentally killing her dad because of her boyfriend

Man shocked as female bus passenger disappears with his money after begging in…

“His death is starting to haunt me” – Lady cries out for help…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More