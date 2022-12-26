TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


"May Zukwanike" – Actor Yul Edochie tells wife, May as he reacts to a photoshopped family photo

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor, has sent a message to his first wife, May Edochie, in response to their photoshopped family photo.

Recall that May Yul Edochie shared Christmas photos without her husband, Yul Edochie.

Following her strong stance against polygamy, the mother of four celebrated her first Christmas without him.

May shared a red and black themed Christmas shoot with their four children on Instagram.

She captioned it with, “Merry Christmas! The Queen, her princess and the boys”.

A zealous fan who noticed that Yul Edochie and his second wife were conspicuously missing at the family photo, photoshopped them into May’s Christmas photos.

Yul Edochie who saw the photoshopped family photo took to her comment section to praise her for the thoughtful act.

The father of five stated that this is how it should, one family all living in peace, love and jolly.

In a message to his estranged wife, Yul told her to rest, meaning that the actor wants her accept polygamy.

“Yes ooo Sarah. As it should be. Beautiful family. Blessed man with blessed family. Everybody will be living in peace, love and jolly.
May Zukwanike”.

