Mercy Aigbe, Anita Joseph, more A-list celebrities celebrate Iyabo Ojo at 45

More A-list celebrities have celebrated Nollywood Actress, Iyabo Ojo as she marks her 45th birthday.

As previously reported by THEINFONG, the single mother marked her 45th birthday with chic and glamorous photos.

The Boss lady, who is a source of inspiration and hope for many single mothers, uploaded a number of glammed-up pictures to commemorate the occasion.

In recent development, Nollywood celebrities shared beautiful images and kind comments of the mother of two on their Instagram timelines. Others praised her romantic life and prayed for the couple.

Mercy Aigbe wrote: “Hippy!!! Cheers to 45!! Happy birthday babes.. May God continue to perfect that concerns you! Have a Blast!”.

Anita Joseph wrote: “This is 45, se like 16 Shallom

Happy bday my sweet 16.

2nd pic is my Absoluy favoriy Eziokwu Onye m

God has been faithful to you and so shall it remain. Amen

May joy fill your Home Nwuonye M

You’re sweet so you deserve all the happiness that comes your way, strong woman/super Mum.

May the Lord protect you and yours in JESUS Name.

Amen. Shallom. Shine more and soar high beautiful. I’m ready we party hard”.

Kiitan Bukola wrote: “happy birthday my no nonsense mama, blunt, real, accommodating, supportive.

Aunty Iyabo with the good heart. I have always loved you before I met you, the very moment I met you I was not disappointed. You even did more than I expected, thanks for the love, care and support always.

Thanks for the good news you gave me, your joy shall be forever permanent.

@iyaboojofespris ayo ati ogo de emi pin ko ni je tiyin”.

Tawa Ajisefinni wrote: “It’s the Lord’s doing and it is marvelous in our sights. May this he permanent. Congratulations Kuti and happy 45th birthday to you Madam. God bless you n yours. Aseyi samodun o”.

Biola Bayo wrote: “Happy birthday beautiful soul. May your joy be intact always, may you live long fo celebrate many more glorious years of love, peace like a river and joy unspeakable. Have fun sis”.

Bimbo Oshin wrote: “Happy 45th birthday and a huge congratulations my darling. I pray that your happiness never ceases. Blessings upon blessings shall continue to follow up. Favour will speak for you and everything you ever wish for shall fall in place. Do have fun”.