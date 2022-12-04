Moment students of Federal Polytechnic Oko make money rain on Brain Jotter (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Students attending the Federal Polytechnic Oko in Anambra showered the famous content creator, Brain Jotter, with cash at a recent event.

During a school event, the Instagram comedian Chukwuebuka Emmanuel was showered with money.

In the viral video, Brain Jotter was initially uneasy when the money was stoned his way.

Another Federal Polytechnic Oko student, on the other hand, sprayed the Instagram comedian in bails while gently tossing them to his hand one at a time.

“See, easy life,” he said, joyfully accepting the monetary bail.

Watch the video below …

In other news, Joshua Alfred, better known as Josh2funny, a comedian and content creator, surprised his wife, Bina, with a Mercedes-Benz.

Bina, the gorgeous mother of one, took to Instagram to reveal a surprise gift from her husband. She also posted a video of herself being overjoyed.

