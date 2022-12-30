“Most beautiful woman in the world; apple of her husband’s eyes” – Judy Austin showers praises on self ahead of birthday

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Controversial movie star, Judy Austin has taken to social media to praise herself highly in anticipation of her birthday.

The actress who turns a new age on the 31st of December to describe herself as the apple of her husband’s eye, the most beautiful woman on earth among many other praises.

She wrote:

“Her Excellency.

Ijele Nwanyi

Owkuluokalisia

The most beautiful woman in the world. Beautiful In and Out.

God’s precious Gift to this world.

An Angel with a Heart of Gold.

Apple of her husband’s eyes.

The best Mother in the world.

The best sister and daughter to her family.

The most loyal and caring friend.

An EAGLE that is rarely seen but much be adored when ever she steps out!!!

The heart that forgives so her light continues to SHINE and overcome every obstacles thrown at it. The STRONGEST woman I know!!!

And the list goes on…

Oh how I love you Strong woman.

Above all, God loves me too much.

31st dec Queen… If your birthday is tomorrow, indicate so we know ourselves.. all the Capricorn Queens in the house.”

