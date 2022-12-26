Netizens drag Judy Austin for sharing Christmas photo with just Yul’s child ignoring her other kids

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Deborah Ngere

Netizens have dragged Nollywood actress, Judy Austin for sharing Christmas photo of her son with Yul Edochie ignoring her other kids.

This critics is coming hours after the actress shared some lovely photos of herself and her son, Star Yul Edochie on her Instagram page.

As reported by THEINFONG, The first wife of Yul Edochie, May Edochie, uploaded a lovely family portrait with her kids as she celebrates Christmas in the wee hours of yesterday.

In addition, Judy Austin posted a picture of her and her kid with Yul Edochie wishing followers a happy holiday. Fans, however, have criticized Judy Austin for posting a picture of just one child and leaving out her other children.

Read some comments from social media users below…

@amagrann wrote: Where are your other kids? You have 3 kids, but nah only 1 you Dey use find trouble

@hatsfashion_ng also wrote: Where your other children ?🤧

@Luwanidee also commented, “Madam is he your only child or is he the only child fit for the Gram, your other children too deserve the same energy of love and showcasing o, so forget all these una yeye showoffs.”

@ngochiwuda also questioned, “Why don’t u add ur other kids?”

@sonia46 also said, “Why are you not posting your other kids you have from other men? Somehow. God will expose you soon🙏”

