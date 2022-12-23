Mother reacts as hairdresser makes her little daughter’s hair for free after she planned on cutting it (Video)

A hairdresser has shared a heartwarming video after making the hair of a little girl whose family already planned on taking it down.

According to the hairdresser, the little girl doesn’t usually let people touch her hair, so her family decided to cut it.

She took the girl to her salon, washed her hair and started braiding it, while bribing her because she wouldn’t stop crying.

After she was done, she took the girl home and her mother’s reaction was priceless.

Watch the video below: