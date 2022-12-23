TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Netizens mock Judy Austin as Yul Edochie deletes her photos from…

Stop hating me for the one thing I did wrong” – Yul Edochie…

Basketmouth announces end of marriage with wife

Mother reacts as hairdresser makes her little daughter’s hair for free after she planned on cutting it (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A hairdresser has shared a heartwarming video after making the hair of a little girl whose family already planned on taking it down.

According to the hairdresser, the little girl doesn’t usually let people touch her hair, so her family decided to cut it.

READ ALSO

“What a son can do, a daughter can do better” –…

Nigerian mother screams as son surprises her at a restaurant…

According to her, the parents of the little girl already finalized decision to cut her hair but she couldn’t let them do that because the little girl had very nice and lovely hair.

She took the girl to her salon, washed her hair and started braiding it, while bribing her because she wouldn’t stop crying.

After she was done, she took the girl home and her mother’s reaction was priceless.

 

Watch the video below:

@iam_tracydaisy

Wahala wahala 🤧😓 #fyp #xyzbca #tracydaisy #christmashair #grwm #childrenhair #childrenhairstyle #tiktok #mbappe

♬ original sound – Tracy Daisy

@iam_tracydaisy

Wahala wahala 🤧😓 #fyp #xyzbca #tracydaisy #christmashair #grwm #childrenhair #childrenhairstyle #tiktok #mbappe

♬ original sound – Tracy Daisy

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Netizens mock Judy Austin as Yul Edochie deletes her photos from his Instagram…

Stop hating me for the one thing I did wrong” – Yul Edochie tenders deep apology…

Basketmouth announces end of marriage with wife

“Old man behaving like a little girl” — Doris Ogala blasts Yul Edochie, gets…

I allowed my man to be bathing me not knowing I was being used for rituals –…

Top 10 Celebrities whose divorce shocked Nigerians In 2022

Nkechi Blessing and lover filmed kissing publicly at Iyabo Ojo’s party (Video)

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Mother reacts as hairdresser makes her little daughter’s hair for free…

BBNaija’s Sheggz Reacts To Critics Mocking Him For Repeating Outfits

Nigerian student shares how drugs helped her transform from woman to man with…

VIDEO: Portable settles rift with Small Doctor hours after calling him out for…

“I count you twice whenever I count my blessings” – Peggy Ovire tells Frederick…

I can marry up to 10 husbands – Blessing Okoro reacts to Basketmouth and…

Excited bride leaks her chat as she weds man 7 months after meeting him on…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More