TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Netizens mock Judy Austin as Yul Edochie deletes her photos from…

Confusing moment groom slapped wife-to-be during church wedding…

Stop hating me for the one thing I did wrong” – Yul Edochie…

“Old man behaving like a little girl” — Doris Ogala blasts Yul Edochie, gets blocked on Instagram

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala has been blocked by her colleague, Yul Edochie after she lambasted him over his marital issues and propagating polygamy.

Recall that the actor had taken to his Instagram page to scribble a lengthy apology to his first wife, May, while making moves to bring home his second wife, Judy Austin.

Doris Ogala took to social media to blast the actor for supposedly being shameless and bringing affairs that should be private to public.

READ ALSO

“KAI MEN WILL DISGRACE YOU SHA!” — Doris Ogala drags…

Leaked chat surface as Yul Edochie’s wife, May reacts to…

She went further to blast him for propagating polygamy by declaring himself a proud one.

At one point, Yul pressed the block button on Doris, sparking additional uproar and threats against the actor.

She wrote:

“@yuledochie .. what an entitlement. Can you please allow your wife may some peaceful moment.. without trying to chase clout always with the situation..

“I’m in same situation with your wife so I understand perfectly well what she’s going through. kindly enjoy the new born of your bone and flesh of your flesh.. ah ah .. where’s your shame!
KAI MEN WILL DISGRACE YOU SHA!”

“Oga rest quanu.. Tufia..Las las as you do me ! I go do back.. #menwilldisgraceyou as for me .. I must do my own ..Abeg hold your man well 000.. My eyes de red now,” she added.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Netizens mock Judy Austin as Yul Edochie deletes her photos from his Instagram…

Confusing moment groom slapped wife-to-be during church wedding (Video)

Stop hating me for the one thing I did wrong” – Yul Edochie tenders deep apology…

I hope what happened to me never happens to you – Davido replies troll who…

Korra Obidi excited as man toasts her on the streets of Lagos (Video)

Lady stumbles upon her boyfriend’s wedding photos online same month she…

Man returns to shop to give back what he stole there during his childhood…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

I didn’t make more than N3 million from ‘Zazuu Zeh’ – Portable opens up

“KAI MEN WILL DISGRACE YOU SHA!” — Doris Ogala drags Yul Edochie, he react…

“Old man behaving like a little girl” — Doris Ogala blasts Yul Edochie, gets…

“I’m looking for a God fearing Sugar Daddy who will pay me monthly…

VIDEO: “Why won’t I worship” — Man grateful as he escapes fire accident with…

Leaked chat surface as Yul Edochie’s wife, May reacts to husband’s decision to…

Singer Crayon gifts his parents a new house for Christmas, reveals plans to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More