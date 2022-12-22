“Old man behaving like a little girl” — Doris Ogala blasts Yul Edochie, gets blocked on Instagram

Popular Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala has been blocked by her colleague, Yul Edochie after she lambasted him over his marital issues and propagating polygamy.

Recall that the actor had taken to his Instagram page to scribble a lengthy apology to his first wife, May, while making moves to bring home his second wife, Judy Austin.

Doris Ogala took to social media to blast the actor for supposedly being shameless and bringing affairs that should be private to public.

She went further to blast him for propagating polygamy by declaring himself a proud one.

At one point, Yul pressed the block button on Doris, sparking additional uproar and threats against the actor.

She wrote:

“@yuledochie .. what an entitlement. Can you please allow your wife may some peaceful moment.. without trying to chase clout always with the situation..

“I’m in same situation with your wife so I understand perfectly well what she’s going through. kindly enjoy the new born of your bone and flesh of your flesh.. ah ah .. where’s your shame!

KAI MEN WILL DISGRACE YOU SHA!”

“Oga rest quanu.. Tufia..Las las as you do me ! I go do back.. #menwilldisgraceyou as for me .. I must do my own ..Abeg hold your man well 000.. My eyes de red now,” she added.

