TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Hanks Anuku’s roaming the streets of Asaba looking…

Paul Okoye under fire as he leaks new video of 22-year-old lover,…

Jubilation as man buys his mother and wife a car each (Video)

“My hairs are worth over N100m, they can buy houses in Lekki” – Bobrisky brags

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Popular crossdresser, Bobrisky has taken to his Instagram page to brag about his achievement.

According to Bobrisky, his hair is worth over N100 million and can comfortably buy a house in Lekki part of Lagos.

Taking to his Instagram stories he wrote:

READ ALSO

“It’s not something to make fun of” –…

“Life without my mum has been so difficult”…

“All my hairs alone can buy a house in Lekki. I have spent over N100 million on my hairs. So, I laugh when these Lagos girls wanna compete with me. Men check your wife hair and my hair, even you wey be guy know I rock better hair than this bitches,”

Bobrisky had previously declared that he would need a kid to inherit his money.

The socialite listed reasons why his first child should be a girl while appealing to any stunning woman in the United States or the United Kingdom who is interested in serving as a surrogate mother.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Hanks Anuku’s roaming the streets of Asaba looking helpless”…

Paul Okoye under fire as he leaks new video of 22-year-old lover, Ivy (Video)

Jubilation as man buys his mother and wife a car each (Video)

Man horrified after discovering he has two siblings, 4 years after random lady…

“This soldier too fine” – Corps member gushes over commandant in…

“Why I failed to show up for my concert in Ghana” – Wizkid

One year later, viral ex-hawker expresses gratitude to Nigerians for…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Met this beauty and she took care of me inside the bus” – Man…

“This soldier too fine” – Corps member gushes over commandant in…

“My hairs are worth over N100m, they can buy houses in Lekki” –…

Nigerian lady dumps man because he cried profusely when his betting ticket cut

Marriage Saga: Sina Rambo’s wife spills dirty secret concerning her husband’s…

Sina Rambo’s sister’s baby daddy, King Chic reacts to his ongoing marital drama

Singer Yemi Alade hails Tems for her Golden Globe nomination

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More