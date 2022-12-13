“My hairs are worth over N100m, they can buy houses in Lekki” – Bobrisky brags

Popular crossdresser, Bobrisky has taken to his Instagram page to brag about his achievement.

According to Bobrisky, his hair is worth over N100 million and can comfortably buy a house in Lekki part of Lagos.

Taking to his Instagram stories he wrote:

“All my hairs alone can buy a house in Lekki. I have spent over N100 million on my hairs. So, I laugh when these Lagos girls wanna compete with me. Men check your wife hair and my hair, even you wey be guy know I rock better hair than this bitches,”

Bobrisky had previously declared that he would need a kid to inherit his money.

The socialite listed reasons why his first child should be a girl while appealing to any stunning woman in the United States or the United Kingdom who is interested in serving as a surrogate mother.