Nigerian celebrities that came out as polygamous in 2022

In 2022, a couple of celebrities took the world by surprise with their choice of going into polygamy.

Polygamy might or might not be widespread among Nigerian celebrities. Nevertheless, despite widespread disapproval and frowning, many people participate in it.

Although polygamy is strongly opposed, the reality is that it is becoming more prevalent, leading to many conflicting views on the matter.

Yul Edochie

Due to his recent marriage to Nollywood actress Judy Austin, Yul Edochie is included on the list. The famous actor made the decision to expand his harem after spending 18 years married to young beauty May Edochie.

He received harsh criticism from a lot of supporters around the nation and business associates. His second marriage generated a lot of media interest and prompted questions.

The actor’s famous thespian father, Pete Edochie, has also commented on the matter and expressed his unhappiness with what his son did. However, he did praise Yul for accomplishing a feat that only a knowledgeable man like King Solomon could.

Yul asserts that he and May are still legally married and that there is no tension in his family. May and Yul are

Ooni of Ife

The news of Oba Enitan Adeyeye Oguwusi’s numerous weddings lately paralyzed the whole Nigerian media landscape. He is also known as Ojaja II, Ooni of Ife.

In 45 days, the Yoruba ruler wed six new wives, and these weren’t just any wives—these were some of the best.

Among the new members of the Ooni’s harem is a well-known lawyer, a fashion magnate, and a philanthropist who has won awards. Another is a wealthy businesswoman with assets in the oil and gas sector at the same time.

A Nigerian king will frequently wed more than one woman. Instead, it became a hotly contested issue due to the length of time it took the six new Oloris to wed and the caliber of the women accepted into the Oba’s harem.

Ahmed Musa

Another well-known person who practices polygamy is Ahmed Musa, a star footballer for Nigeria’s Super Eagles and the World Cup’s all-time leading goal scorer for Nigeria.

The football player made the announcement that he wed a new bride and gave birth to a child in 2022.

His first two marriages, which he has had four times, ended in divorce. The ex-forward for Leicester City wed his third spouse in 2019, and he intends to wed a fourth in 2022.

Mercy Aigbe

Mercy Aigbe married famous film marketer and businessman Kazeem Adeoti aka Adekaz, earlier this year.

Mercy and her new husband have faced much criticism since their second marriage, with fans and supporters of Adekaz’s first wife, Asiwaju, constantly accusing her of stealing her new man.

While some criticize her for choosing to be a second wife to a married man, if the photos and video clips Mercy and her husband post online are any indication, the couple appears to be genuinely happy and passionate about each other.

Furthermore, she is said to have converted to Islam after marrying Adeoti, but sources close to her have denied this.

Portable

Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, is a Nigerian singer and rapper who rose to prominence in 2021 with the release of his single Zazu, which he co-wrote with Olamide and Poco Lee.

Portable, always surrounded by a controversial story, allegedly took a second wife, who recently had a child for the singer.

His first wife, Bewaji, has come out several times to confirm the news while denying a rift between her and her husband’s new bride, Ashabi.

Portable recently took to Instagram to share photos of his new baby mama and son, thanking God for such a wonderful gift.